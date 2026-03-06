Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is assisting foreign nationals stranded across the Gulf region to return safely to their home countries, as tensions linked to the ongoing Middle East crisis continue to disrupt travel and regional mobility.

In a statement, Oman’s Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, affirmed that the Sultanate is working closely with governments and international airlines to facilitate flights for those seeking to leave the region.

“For everyone hoping to fly home from the Gulf, the Omani government is working with your governments and international airlines to organise flights to get you home. We mean everyone, whatever passport you hold. The citizens of all countries have the human right to safety and security. People matter. Let’s stop the war now,” Sayyid Badr said.

Officials indicated that relevant Omani authorities are coordinating logistical arrangements with diplomatic missions and airlines to ensure safe and orderly travel for foreign nationals affected by the disruption.

Oman has historically played a constructive role in supporting humanitarian efforts and maintaining open channels of dialogue during regional crises. The Sultanate’s foreign policy, guided by principles of neutrality and diplomacy, has often focused on de-escalation and the protection of civilians.

The latest initiative comes as regional tensions have heightened following the outbreak of the Israel–Iran War, which has triggered wider instability across parts of the Middle East and affected travel routes, aviation operations and the movement of expatriates.

Over the years, Oman has repeatedly called for restraint, dialogue and respect for international law in conflict situations. Through its diplomatic engagements, the Sultanate of Oman continues to advocate peaceful solutions while prioritising humanitarian assistance for those impacted by conflict.

Meanwhile, the escalating Iran–Israel conflict has significantly disrupted aviation across the Middle East, leaving hundreds of thousands of travellers stranded as multiple countries impose airspace restrictions or suspend operations.

Airspace closures in parts of the region have forced airlines to cancel flights or reroute aircraft along longer corridors to avoid conflict zones. Aviation experts warn that scheduled flights in the coming days and weeks may continue to face disruptions, particularly as the conflict expands with retaliatory strikes affecting parts of the Gulf.

