RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s domestic liquidity rose sharply at the end of November 2025, increasing by SR193.02 billion year on year to exceed SR3.138 trillion, according to official data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

The annual growth rate stood at 6.6 percent, up from about SR2.945 trillion recorded in the same period of 2024, reflecting continued expansion in broad money supply (M3), SAMA said in its November 2025 monthly statistical bulletin.

On a monthly basis, liquidity edged up by SR332.2 million, marking a marginal growth of 0.01 percent compared to October 2025.

Demand deposits accounted for the largest share of the money supply, contributing 45.2 percent, or about SR1.418 trillion. Time and savings deposits followed with a 37.3 percent share, totaling approximately SR1.170 trillion.

Other quasi-monetary deposits reached around SR310.31 billion, representing nearly 10 percent of the total, while currency in circulation outside banks stood at SR239.52 billion, accounting for about 8 percent.

SAMA explained that quasi-monetary deposits include residents’ foreign currency deposits, letters of credit balances, outstanding remittances, and repurchase agreements conducted with the private sector.

The central bank noted that M1 includes currency in circulation outside banks and demand deposits, M2 adds time and savings deposits, while M3 represents the broadest measure by including other quasi-monetary deposits.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

