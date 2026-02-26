RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports, including re-exports, recorded an increase of 18.6 percent during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter of 2024, while non-oil exports, excluding re-exports, posted a decrease of 1.5 percent.

Re-exports soared 67.4 percent, driven by a 79.2 percent increase in exports of machinery, electrical equipment, and their parts, which constituted 49.9 percent of total re-exports, according to the International Trade Bulletin for the fourth quarter of 2025, issued on Wednesday by the General Authority for Statistics.

Total merchandise exports also increased by 7.9 percent, and petroleum exports rose by 3.5 percent. However, the share of petroleum exports in total exports declined from 70.4 percent in the fourth quarter of the previous year to 67.5 percent by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

The report revealed that imports rose by 4.7 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, and the trade surplus grew by 26.3 percent. In December 2025, non-oil exports, including re-exports, increased by 7.4 percent compared to the same month in 2024, while national non-oil exports, excluding re-exports, decreased by 8.5 percent. The value of re-exported goods increased by 43.1 percent, primarily due to a 96 percent rise in the machinery, appliances, electrical equipment, and parts sector.

The ratio of non-oil merchandise exports to imports also increased to 37.7 percent in December 2025, compared to 35.9 percent in December 2024. This was driven by a 7.4 percent increase in non-oil exports, while imports rose by 2.4 percent during the same period.

International merchandise trade figures for December 2025 showed a 3 percent increase in total merchandise exports compared to December 2024. Petroleum exports also rose by one percent while the share of petroleum exports in total exports decreased from 68.7 percent in December 2024 to 67.4 percent in December 2025.

Imports increased by 2.4 percent during December 2025, while the trade surplus grew by 7.1 percent compared to December of the previous year. Regarding trading partners, Japan was the leading destination for merchandise exports in December, accounting for 11.7 percent of total exports, while China was the top import partner, representing 28.7 percent. For the fourth quarter, China remained the leading export partner, accounting for 13.1 percent of exports, and maintained its position as the top import partner, representing 27.2 percent.

It is worthy to note that international merchandise trade statistics are based on administrative records received from the competent authorities, including the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority for non-petroleum data, and the Ministry of Energy for petroleum data. These data are subject to statistical processing and review processes according to the methodologies adopted by the concerned authority, in order to ensure the quality and accuracy of the data before its publication.

