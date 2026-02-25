The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said it has closed 12 offices involved in the recruitment of domestic workers without the necessary licences and referred the cases to the Public Prosecution in coordination with the Economic Development Departments across the UAE.

The ministry also detected 300 violations committed by 57 domestic worker recruitment offices in 2025.

In a press statement, the ministry said it would take legal, administrative and financial action against non-compliant offices, including possible licence cancellation in cases of repeated offences.