The Federal Judiciary Council has unveiled an integrated legislative and regulatory framework for mediation and conciliation in civil and commercial dispute resolution, in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. (40) of 2023, Mediation and Conciliation in Civil and Commercial Disputes, through eight strategic decisions designed to modernise alternative justice, integrate digital transformation, and promote a flexible yet secure legal landscape.

Under decision No. (90) of 2025, the establishment of specialised mediation and conciliation centers in Ajman, Al Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, and Dibba Al Fujairah has been approved. These centers are designed to offer effective platforms for resolving disputes outside courtroom processes. The decision clearly outlines the jurisdiction, roles, affiliation, and oversight frameworks for these centers.

The framework was initiated by Decision No. (18) of 2025, which adopted a comprehensive regulation setting out procedures for judicial and consensual mediation and conciliation. These procedures cover case referral and selection of mediators, mediators' fees and expenses, and voluntary and mandatory conciliation procedures. They also address hearing management, and assurance of confidentiality, culminating in the drafting of settlement agreements and their endorsement with an enforceable formula granting them the force of court orders, as well as the procedures for challenging settlements, and the establishment of an online platform for mediation and conciliation.

This was followed by Decision No. (19) of 2025 concerning the establishment of the Committee for the Admission of Conciliators and Mediators within the Judicial Inspection Department. The Committee is responsible for the registration, renewal, and removal of mediators, the nomination of conciliators, and the examination of complaints and grievances. It also provides for transparent grievance mechanisms, allowing appeals within 30 days and decision thereon within 15 days, as well as the establishment of official registers to assure oversight and quality.

In the same context, Decision No. (20) of 2025 addressed the regulation of conciliators’ affairs, defining the conditions for appointment, training requirements, the duties and powers of conciliators, and the cases and mechanisms of recusal, dismissal, and replacement. It further regulates technical supervision and disciplinary measures.

Ministerial Decision No. (711) of 2025 was subsequently issued to establish the controls and procedures for disciplining conciliators. It provides for the formation of a specialised committee to investigate violations, defines the committee’s mandate and rules of procedure, and authorises the imposition of appropriate disciplinary sanctions, ranging from drawing attention and issuing notices to salary deductions or suspension, with the possibility of recommending dismissal in serious cases, thus ensuring professional discipline and safeguarding public confidence in the alternative dispute resolution system.

Decision No. (91) of 2025 incorporated the Code of Professional Conduct for mediators and conciliators, establishing the principles of integrity, transparency, and impartiality, and imposing strict rules to protect confidentiality. It prohibited media engagement that could undermine such confidentiality and barred conciliators from advertising or promoting their services. The decision also regulated mediators’ fees through written, fair arrangements not contingent upon the outcome of the mediation, and provided for disciplinary action in the event of violations.

Meanwhile, Decision No. (92) of 2025 regulated the affairs of mediators, setting out the rules governing registration, renewal, and removal, training periods, insurance requirements, and cases of ineligibility, recusal and stepping, in addition to defining mediators’ powers and the prohibitions applicable to them.

Finally, Decision No. (710) of 2025 aligned with the State’s digital transformation agenda by establishing the controls governing the conduct of mediation and conciliation sessions remotely. It recognised the validity of attendance via videoconferencing, subject to identity verification through UAE PASS or the Emirates Identity Card. The decision prohibited the recording or photographing of sessions to ensure confidentiality, permitted the hearing of witnesses and the engagement of interpreters remotely, allowed for electronic notifications by agreement of the parties, and mandated the use of approved systems compliant with information security policies.

In the context of the issued decisions, H.E. Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council and Minister of Justice, stated: “These decisions represent a qualitative leap in the development of alternative dispute resolution, in line with the State’s strategic direction toward a digital, flexible, and proactive judicial system.”

“These steps contribute to expediting the resolution of disputes, reducing costs, and enhancing confidence in the judicial system, while granting settlement agreements enforceable force equivalent to court orders. They also position the State at the forefront of systems that adopt global best practices through innovative approaches, and support an open government that promotes transparency and keeps pace with digital transformation,” he added.

He further noted that the adoption of mediation, conciliation, and commercial arbitration as part of judicial practice reflects a comprehensive approach that enhances investment attractiveness, owing to the speed of procedures and the efficiency of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, which have become an essential part of the judicial system and a widely adopted mode of practice, reflecting the flexibility and efficiency of the business environment in the UAE. He also commended the efforts of the working teams that developed and implemented this framework within a record timeframe.

These regulations reflect the Federal Judicial Council’s direction toward entrenching a modern efficient, flexible and proactive judicial system. They enhance users’ confidence and the effectiveness of justice, while adopting digital and alternative solutions as effective pathways to achieving sustainable justice. This step also aligns with the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” Vision to build a pioneering, high-performance judicial system, and supports the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 16, which focuses on promoting peaceful societies, strengthening the rule of law, and building effective and inclusive institutions, thus reinforcing the UAE’s position as an advanced and competitive model in the development of judicial systems and in keeping pace with global transformation.