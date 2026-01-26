Five government notaries from Abu Dhabi Police have sworn in before Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), marking the start of their official duties as government notaries.

Their induction strengthens institutional efficiency and facilitates business procedures by integrating notary services with various sectors according to the highest standards.

Al Abri emphasised that empowering national cadres to serve as government notaries reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD, aimed at bringing services closer to the public, accelerating procedural efficiency, and ensuring the highest levels of accuracy and quality.

He added that the Judicial Department continues to advance the government notary system as a cornerstone for safeguarding rights, ensuring transaction integrity, and promoting a competitive and attractive business environment. This is achieved through the qualification of national talents, applying the finest global practices, and leveraging modern technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance services and simplify procedures.

The new notaries completed an intensive training program at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, ensuring their thorough understanding of applicable laws and regulations, alongside hands-on training in modern electronic systems that enable remote processing of transactions with full digital flexibility, in line with Abu Dhabi’s smart government initiatives.

The government notary system aims to facilitate transactions by granting authorised employees the power to authenticate official documents at their workplaces, thereby saving time and effort, ensuring procedural accuracy, and upholding the rule of law and protection of rights.