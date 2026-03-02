⁠Qatar's stock market plunged on Monday while the UAE suspended trading for two days, an early sign of economic disruption across ‌the region as the Gulf grapples with Iran's retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

U.S. and Israeli strikes on Saturday - and Iranian retaliation - sent shockwaves worldwide through sectors from shipping ​to air travel to oil, amid warnings of rising energy costs and disruption to business in the Gulf, a strategic waterway and global trade hub.

Israel has continued ​airstrikes ​on Iran and expanded its assault to include attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon on Monday. Tehran said it had launched a new wave of missiles after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The UAE Capital Markets Authority said the Abu ⁠Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market would remain shut on March 2 and March 3, citing its supervisory and regulatory role over the country's capital markets.

In Qatar, the benchmark index - which was closed for a bank holiday on Sunday - dropped 4.3%, its biggest fall since March 2020. The country's markets are open from Sunday to Thursday. The Gulf's biggest lender by assets, Qatar National Bank, fell 4.8% - marking its biggest intraday ​fall since December 2022.

Qatar Islamic Bank ‌declined 4.6%. HSBC ⁠cut its target price for ⁠the Sharia-compliant lender to 28.4 riyals ($7.79) from 29.4 riyals.

Elsewhere, maritime and logistics company Qatar Navigation tumbled 5.6% and LNG shipping company Qatar Gas Transport retreated 6.7%.

Kuwait's ​Index, which resumed trading after suspension on Sunday citing "exceptional circumstances", trimmed early losses to 1.9% from 3.6%, ‌with National Bank Of Kuwait losing 3.7%.

Market sentiment is likely to remain highly sensitive to regional ⁠geopolitical developments, with tensions driving near-term price moves. However, strong regional fundamentals and the relatively limited impact seen over the weekend may help cushion losses and cap downside, said Daniel Takieddine Co-founder and CEO, Sky Links Capital Group.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index finished flat in a choppy trade, a day after falling more than 2%.

Among fallers, budget airline flynas tumbled 6.4%, to become the heaviest faller on the index.

However, oil giant Saudi Aramco advanced 1.5%, extending gains from the previous session, when it rose 3.4%.

Oil prices jumped 7% to their highest levels in months on Monday as Iran and Israel stepped up attacks in the Middle East, damaging tankers and disrupting shipments from the key producing region.

Qatar halted production of liquefied natural gas on Monday and Saudi Arabia shut its biggest domestic oil refinery after a drone strike, Reuters ‌reported citing a source, as Israeli and U.S. strikes and Iranian retaliation triggered precautionary shutdowns of ⁠oil and gas facilities across the Middle East.

Saudi stocks stabilized and may recover, supported ​by the energy sector as oil prices rise, with other sectors potentially remaining resilient. A sharper rebound - and spillover gains across the region - would be more likely if geopolitical risks ease quickly and the physical impact stays limited, said Takieddine.

Muscat's index climbed 1.1%, while Bahrain stocks eased 0.2%.

The decline could persist if regional ​tensions intensify. However, because ‌the sell-off is largely driven by geopolitical risk, markets could rebound quickly if tensions ease, said Joseph Dahrieh, ⁠Managing Director at Tickmill.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index ​fell 0.6%.

($1 = 3.6445 Qatar riyals)

