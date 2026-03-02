Arab Finance: Ibnsina Pharma (ISPH) generated consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest valued at EGP 951.983 million in 2025, up by 54.9% from EGP 614.562 million in 2024, the financial results showed.

Net sales hiked to EGP 76.597 billion at the end of December 2025 from EGP 55.842 billion in 2024.

Regarding the standalone financials, the net profits after tax climbed to EGP 920.729 million last year from EGP 620.525 million in 2024.

Non-consolidated net sales reached EGP 76.283 billion in 2025, an annual rise from EGP 55.657 billion.

Established in 2001, the company distributes pharmaceuticals, veterinary products, cosmetics, food supplements, pesticides, and medical supplies and equipment. The company supplies over 35,000 private and public sector customers, including retail chains, independent pharmacies, wholesalers, and healthcare institutions. It also offers its suppliers various value-added services as well as third-party logistics services.