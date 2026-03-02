Kamco Invest, a regional non-banking financial powerhouse with one of the largest AUMs in the region, has delivered solid results for FY 2025 with a total revenue of KD34 million ($111 million) when compared to KD25.4 million ($82.7 million) the year before.

Announcing its results for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2025, Kamco Invest said its net profit soared to KD9.2 million (EPS: 26.78 fils), thus posting a near two-fold growth to hit KD4.4 million in 2024 (EPS: 12.72 fils).

The revenues from fees and commissions stood at KD18.6 million, up 10.3% compared to previous year. Fee income continues to be the largest component of the company’s income representing 55.2% of total income reported during 2025.

Net profit was positively impacted by a one-off favorable legal outcome. In addition, the early-stage investment in a new strategic platform at the beginning of 2025 led to an increase in general and administrative expenses due to initial operating costs, said Kamco Invest in a statement.

This investment is aligned with the Company’s long-term growth strategy and is expected to support sustainable earnings in the years ahead.

A key corporate development was Burgan Bank’s acquisition of a 100% stake in United Gulf Bank (UGB), the major shareholder of Kamco Invest, beginning of 2025, further strengthening the Company’s ownership structure and strategic alignment.

During the year, the company successfully raised over $1.5 billion across several products and transactions and grew its assets under management by $626 million, a growth of 3.9%, to reach $16.5 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Equity funds and portfolios managed by Kamco Invest continued to demonstrate strong outperformance relative to their peers and respective benchmarks.

During the year, the Kamco Investment Fund delivered an impressive return of 20.71% and was recognized across six categories at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, underscoring the fund’s exceptional performance and consistent risk-adjusted returns.

Furthermore, at the beginning of the year, we expanded our presence in the Saudi market with the launch of two Shariah-compliant funds: the Kamco Freestyle Saudi Equity Fund and the Kamco SAR Murabaha Fund. In addition, the Kamco Saudi Equity Fund and the Kamco Freestyle Saudi Equity Fund ranked among the top performers in their respective categories in the Saudi market in 2025, based on published performance data on the Saudi Exchange website. These achievements reflect the strength of our investment capabilities and disciplined portfolio management approach.

On the Alternative Investments side, which includes real estate, private equity, and structured products, the team continued to broaden its platform and enhance its value proposition to clients. During the year, the team launched new products and entered into key partnerships, further diversifying its offering. In addition, USD82.0mn was distributed to investors across its products, underscoring the platform’s ability to generate realizations and deliver tangible returns.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

