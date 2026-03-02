The Nigerian equities market delivered one of its strongest performances in recent history in February 2026, with a powerful rally that lifted investor wealth by more than N17.6 trillion and pushed the benchmark index to record levels before a late-month correction moderated the momentum.

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited between January 30 and February 27 reflected the resilience of Nigerian equities amid broader economic uncertainties. A combination of strong corporate earnings, improved investor sentiment, expectations of macroeconomic stability and renewed interest in dividend-paying blue-chip stocks propelled the market into a historic surge.

Data from the NGX Daily Official Lists show that total market capitalisation rose from N106.15 trillion at the end of January to N123.76 trillion by February 27. The N17.61 trillion increase within less than one month highlights the scale of capital inflows and investor participation in the equities market.

Within the same period, the benchmark NGX AllShare Index climbed sharply from 165,370.40 points to 192,826.78 points, reflecting broad-based price appreciation across multiple sectors.

The February rally effectively positioned equities as one of the best-performing asset classes in Nigeria during the period, reinforcing the stock market’s role as a key destination for investors seeking to hedge against inflation and currency volatility.

Earnings season drives market rally

The strong upward momentum in February was largely triggered by a wave of impressive full-year financial results released by several major listed companies.

Investors responded positively to audited earnings reports showing that many Nigerian corporates were navigating the challenging macroeconomic environment better than anticipated. Major banking institutions and industrial companies reported strong profitability and announced dividend payouts, attracting both institutional and retail investors seeking income-generating assets.

This earnings momentum created what analysts described as a “Goldilocks environment,” where corporate performance remained robust while macroeconomic conditions showed signs of gradual stabilisation.

As a result, buying pressure intensified across multiple segments of the market, with investors accumulating shares of fundamentally strong companies capable of delivering sustainable earnings growth.

During the first half of February, the surge in demand pushed the market to historic levels. The All-Share Index crossed the psychological barrier of 190,000 points for the first time and briefly exceeded 196,000 points during intra-month trading.

Retail investors were particularly active as rising share prices created a “fear of missing out” effect, prompting many new entrants to seek opportunities in the equities market.

Sectoral Indices Reflect Broad-Based Strength

A notable feature of the February rally was its broad-based nature, with nearly all major sectoral indices recording gains.

The NGX Main Board Index rose from 7,859.87 points to 8,714.84 points, indicating strong performance among established companies listed on the exchange.

Similarly, the NGX 30 Index climbed from 5,978.92 points to 6,968.65 points, reflecting strong demand for the exchange’s most capitalised and liquid equities.

Consumer-related stocks also attracted investor interest. The NGX Consumer Goods Index increased from 4,103.12 points to 4,370.24 points, supported by positive sentiment around major food and beverage companies.

However, the most dramatic surge occurred in the energy sector. The NGX Oil and Gas Index jumped from 3,038.79 points to 4,060.73 points as investor confidence in energy stocks strengthened amid expectations of improved profitability and favourable industry dynamics.

Banking stocks also played a major role in driving the rally. The NGX Banking Index rose from 1,621.77 points to 1,892.07 points as investors accumulated shares of leading financial institutions in anticipation of strong dividend payouts.

Industrial equities equally contributed to the market’s upward movement. The NGX Industrial Index advanced from 5,985.87 points to 7,314.57 points, reflecting sustained demand for cement and infrastructure-related stocks.

Meanwhile, the NGX Insurance Index recorded a more modest gain, rising from 1,329.16 points to 1,359.91 points during the period.

Blue-Chip Stocks Lead the Charge

The rally was strongly supported by blue-chip equities, many of which recorded substantial gains as investors sought exposure to companies with strong fundamentals and reliable dividend histories.

Performance in this segment was reflected in the sharp rise of the NGX Premium Index, which increased from 16,887.29 points to 21,459.05 points during the period.

Similarly, value-focused strategies gained traction. The NGX MERI Value Index climbed from 14,497.18 points to 17,318.37 points, while the NGX MERI Growth Index advanced from 11,281.63 points to 13,962.12 points.

The NGX Pension Index also rose significantly from 7,701.37 points to 9,403.34 points, reflecting increased participation by pension fund managers who typically focus on stable, dividend-paying companies.

However, not all segments of the market moved in the same direction. The NGX Growth Index declined from 42,752.36 points to 34,345.51 points, suggesting that investors were rotating away from higher-risk growth stocks toward more stable value-driven equities.

Retail Investors Boost Mid-Cap Stocks

Beyond blue-chip companies, mid-capitalisation stocks also attracted significant investor interest during the rally.

Several smaller companies recorded strong gains as retail investors pursued high-growth opportunities.

Stocks such as Jaiz Bank Plc and Zichis Agro Allied Limited frequently appeared among the market’s top gainers as demand pushed their valuations higher.

The surge in these stocks reflected the growing influence of retail traders seeking short-term capital gains amid the broader bullish market sentiment.

Profit-Taking Slows Momentum

Despite the strong rally, the final week of February saw a shift in market sentiment as investors began taking profits after the sharp price appreciation earlier in the month.

Large-cap stocks that had driven much of the rally experienced mild corrections as institutional investors locked in gains.

Among the companies affected were BUA Foods Plc, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and Dangote Cement Plc, which all recorded price declines during the final trading sessions of the month.

The profit-taking phase briefly wiped more than N1 trillion from market capitalisation within a single week and resulted in negative market breadth, with declining stocks outnumbering gainers.

Nevertheless, analysts said the correction was largely expected after the rapid surge in prices and should be viewed as a healthy consolidation rather than a reversal of the broader bullish trend.

Analysts Urge Caution Amid Market Volatility

Market analysts have advised investors to remain cautious as profit-taking and weak market breadth continue to influence trading activity.

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited noted that bearish sentiment and declining trading volumes have dampened investor appetite in recent sessions.

According to the firm, the market may remain weak in the near term as profit-taking continues to weigh on performance.

“With market breadth still negative and volumes relatively subdued, investors are increasingly adopting a selective strategy focused on quality companies,” the firm stated.

Similarly, analysts at Cordros Capital Limited projected a mixed outlook for equities as investors digest 2025 audited results and dividend announcements.

The firm said the near-term direction of the market will largely depend on how investors interpret corporate earnings and macroeconomic developments.

Regulators Warn Against Speculative Trading

Meanwhile, the market’s regulatory arm, NGX Regulation Limited, has cautioned investors against speculative trading as activity intensifies in some stocks.

The regulator urged market participants to rely on verified information and fundamental analysis when making investment decisions.

NGX RegCo also emphasised the need for listed companies to comply with post-listing requirements, including timely disclosure of price-sensitive information capable of influencing share prices.

According to the regulator, speculative trading driven by rumours could undermine market integrity and distort price discovery.

Outlook

Despite the late-February correction, analysts remain broadly optimistic about the outlook for Nigerian equities.

The market’s approximately 16.6 percent gain during the month demonstrates strong underlying demand for equities and highlights the growing importance of the stock market as an investment platform.

Going forward, investor attention is expected to focus on dividend announcements, earnings sustainability and macroeconomic policy developments, Analysts at Cowry Assets advised.

If corporate earnings remain strong and economic conditions continue to stabilise, analysts believe the Nigerian equities market could sustain its upward trajectory in the coming months.

However, increased volatility is likely as investors adopt a more selective approach to stock picking following the rapid gains recorded earlier in the year.

Ultimately, February 2026 may be remembered as a defining period for the Nigerian equities market, one in which the market surged to historic highs, created trillions of naira in investor wealth and reaffirmed the resilience of Nigerian corporates despite challenging economic conditions.

