Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has met the minimum number of listed companies required under FTSE Russell’s index methodology to maintain its classification as an emerging market, according to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the EGX.

FTSE Russell announced that the EGX met the minimum threshold for the number of eligible companies as of the close of trading on December 31st, 2025.

A review by FTSE Russell showed that two Egyptian companies met the quantitative criteria at the end of December 2025, compared to one company in December 2024 and June 2025, which represents the minimum requirement under the index’s methodology.

This achievement is due to the strategic coordination between the Ministry of Investment and regulatory bodies to develop capital market infrastructure and enhance its international appeal, in line with the political leadership’s vision to improve Egypt’s standing in global indices and attract foreign investment.

The review highlighted the addition of Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), whose market capitalization stood at $3.46 billion at the end of 2025 and rose to $3.92 billion by the close of trading on February 22nd, 2026.

This was alongside the inclusion of Commercial International Bank (CIB), which recorded a market capitalization of $9.58 billion on the same date.

Current indicators suggest another company is well-positioned to meet the quantitative criteria, which would further reinforce Egypt’s emerging market classification and reduce the risks associated with operating near the minimum threshold.

The confirmation comes against the backdrop of strong market performance during 2025, with market capitalization growing by 38.2%, alongside a marked improvement in liquidity and free float ratios.

According to the statement, these developments reflect increased market depth and a broader base of companies qualifying under rigorous international assessment standards.

The FTSE Russell Emerging Markets Index is among the most prominent global benchmarks for emerging financial markets and plays a key role for international investment funds and portfolios, particularly European and British ones, as it is widely used by major global institutions and banks.

The EGX said it continues to fully comply with qualitative emerging market standards, including the efficiency and sophistication of its trading and settlement systems, the transparency and fairness of its regulatory and supervisory framework, and ease of entry and exit for foreign investors.

This is in addition to the development of the derivatives market, the activation of short-selling mechanisms, and adherence to disclosure and governance standards aligned with global best practices.