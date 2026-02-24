Arab Finance: Fitch Solutions forecasts that Egypt’s natural gas production will rebound in 2026 by 8% year on year (YoY) to about 46.6 billion cubic meters, up from an estimated 43.1 billion cubic meters in 2025, when output declined, the Cabinet's Media Center announced.

The research firm attributed the expected recovery to the resumption of drilling at the Zohr field and the start of the second phase of the Raven project, developments that are set to lift production capacity and support supply stability.

In the near term, Fitch Solutions said it is more optimistic about the outlook for Egypt’s gas sector, citing a wave of new exploration agreements and drilling commitments signed by major oil companies in 2025, alongside the launch of several new licensing rounds that open up fresh exploration opportunities.

Over the longer term, the firm expects gas production to grow gradually at an average annual rate of 2.7% between 2026 and 2035, supported by the results of a five-well appraisal program at the Zohr field, which has added promising production potential.

The report also noted that the Egyptian government is moving to stimulate investment by settling outstanding payments to foreign oil and gas companies.

Nearly $5 billion in arrears have already been paid, with plans to clear the remaining $1.2 billion by June 2026, a step Fitch said would support the sector’s investment climate.