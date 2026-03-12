Egypt’s trade deficit jumped by 12.2% year-on-year (YoY) to $4.9 billion in December 2025, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The value of exports amounted to $4.6 billion last December, marking an annual rise of 6.8%.

Likewise, imports climbed by 9.6% YoY to $9.5 billion at the end of December 2025.

It is worth noting that the country's trade deficit declined by 12% to $30.346 billion during the 11 months ended November 2025, from $34.421 billion in the same period of 2024.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).