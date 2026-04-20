Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has reaffirmed Egypt’s full support for Kuwait’s security and stability, rejecting any violation of its sovereignty and stressing that the security of Kuwait and other Arab states is integral to Egypt’s national security.

According to the Egyptian presidency, Al-Sisi received Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Cairo, who conveyed greetings from Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Both sides praised the longstanding historical ties between the two countries.

Al-Sisi highlighted the importance of advancing bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of investment and trade, noting recent progress in Egypt-Kuwait ties and calling for further expansion of economic cooperation.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister expressed appreciation for Egypt’s role in supporting Kuwait’s security and broader Gulf stability, underscoring his country’s interest in strengthening coordination with Cairo on regional issues.

Separately, Badr Abdelatty held political consultations with his Kuwaiti counterpart, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation and coordinating positions on regional and international developments.

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both sides emphasised the importance of boosting economic ties, pointing to opportunities in infrastructure, real estate development, industry and energy, as well as prospects for trilateral cooperation in Africa.

The ministers also expressed hope to convene the 14th session of the joint Egyptian-Kuwaiti committee before the end of the year to further advance cooperation.

On regional developments, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s firm support for Kuwait and its condemnation of any threats to its security, stressing the need for stronger Arab coordination to address current challenges.

The talks also covered efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and developments in US-Iran negotiations, with Egypt underscoring the importance of addressing Gulf states’ security concerns in any future arrangements.

Abdelatty briefed his counterpart on his recent visit to Washington and a quadrilateral meeting held in Antalya involving the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Türkiye.

Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening joint Arab action to preserve regional stability amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

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