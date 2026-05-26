Arab Finance: Infinity, Egypt’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator, signed a long-term strategic partnership with Option Travel and Green Option, according to an emailed press release.

The agreement aims to boost the transition to electric mobility and enhance Egypt’s sustainable, smart transportation ecosystem.

The partnership will focus on building an integrated charging infrastructure for Option Travel’s electric fleet, providing comprehensive charging solutions for Green Option’s customers. This is expected to accelerate EV adoption across tourism, commercial mobility, and VIP transportation services.

Under the agreement, Infinity will deploy a comprehensive charging network for Option Travel’s fleet, including electric cars, buses, and minibuses. This includes installing dedicated charging stations at operational sites and at customer and partner locations, based on operational needs and future expansion plans.

Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Co-founder and CEO of Infinity, commented: “This partnership represents a significant strategic step toward supporting the electrification of transport fleets in Egypt.”

He added: “By providing advanced and reliable charging infrastructure, we aim to empower fleet operators to accelerate their transition to electric mobility in alignment with sustainability goals and the growing demand for clean and smart transportation solutions.”

For his part, Mohamed Kamel, Chairman of Option Travel, noted that the first phase will include equipping three main operational hubs in Cairo—East Cairo, West Cairo, and Maadi—as well as one or two additional sites outside Cairo.

The project will further include installing about 100 charging points to support the operation of 100 electric minibuses in 2026.

The infrastructure will mainly depend on fast DC chargers to meet high operational demands, alongside AC charging solutions to support overnight charging and enhance operational flexibility.

The electrification initiative is projected to cut direct operational emissions by around 2,520 tons annually, reduce diesel consumption by nearly 666,700 liters annually, and lower engine oil usage by 3,600 liters.