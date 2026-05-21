OQ Base Industries (OQBi) and Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing a framework for joint cooperation to explore, evaluate, and develop opportunities related to alternative and sustainable energy solutions.

This collaboration supports transition efforts in the energy sector and enhances sustainability initiatives and operational efficiency in Oman, reported Oman News Agency.

The agreed-upon areas of cooperation encompass several key initiatives, including studying solar energy solutions, developing infrastructure for electric vehicle (EV) charging, exploring the possibility of using biofuels as an alternative fuel for the OQBi vehicle fleet and evaluating the blending of methanol with vehicle fuel as a potential future option.

Furthermore, the MoU allows for the discussion of any other initiatives in the fields of alternative energy and sustainability that may be mutually agreed upon by both parties.

Under this agreement, the two sides will engage in technical discussions and commercial evaluations, exchange information according to agreed frameworks, and conduct joint feasibility studies, alongside identifying opportunities for future pilot projects in alternative energy and sustainability.

This collaboration brings together the industrial capabilities of OQ Base Industries, which operates in the production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), methanol, and ammonia, and the expertise of Oman Oil Marketing Company in the marketing and distribution of fuel products, lubricants, and direct fuel sales.

This synergy paves the way for studying more integrated and sustainable solutions within the energy sector.

Tarik Al Junaidi, CEO of Oman Oil Marketing Company, stated that this MoU represents an important step in the company's journey toward supporting future and sustainable energy solutions. It enhances the company's role in keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the energy and mobility sectors.

He added that through cooperation with OQ Base Industries, Oman Oil Marketing Company looks forward to studying practical opportunities in the fields of alternative energy, EV charging, and cleaner fuel options.

This will contribute to supporting innovation and operational efficiency, reflecting the company's commitment to realising the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Khalid Al Asmi, CEO of OQ Base Industries, affirmed that this MoU is a significant step toward enhancing cooperation in the field of alternative and sustainable energy solutions. He pointed out that the company continues to work on exploring opportunities that support the transition in the energy sector and the adoption of more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Al Asmi added that through this collaboration, he looks forward to evaluating practical opportunities that support innovation and enhance the readiness of the industrial sector for future requirements, in alignment with sustainability targets and Oman Vision 2040.

He noted that this initiative falls within the framework of both companies' commitment to supporting future energy solutions and promoting innovation and diversification in the energy sector, in line with national sustainability goals.

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