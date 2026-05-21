Salalah Airport received the first Etihad Airways flight arriving from the UAE, marking the commencement of its seasonal flights to Dhofar Governorate during the Khareef Dhofar 2026 (monsoon) season, with two weekly flights operating between Salalah Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The operation of these flights comes within the framework of Oman Airports' efforts aimed at enhancing the attraction of international flights to the airports of Oman, particularly Salalah Airport, coinciding with the continuous tourism growth witnessed by Dhofar Governorate during the Khareef season.

Zakariya Al Harrasi, Deputy CEO of Salalah Airport, stated to Oman News Agency (ONA) that the arrival of the first Etihad Airways flight represents a significant addition to the growth momentum witnessed by Salalah Airport in terms of air traffic during the tourist season in Dhofar Governorate. He emphasized the ongoing cooperation with various partners to support efforts aimed at stimulating tourism traffic throughout the year.

He explained that air traffic through Salalah Airport is expected to witness growth during the current season, in tandem with the continuous development of digital services and the facilitation of travel procedures through self-service points and information centres at the airport.

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