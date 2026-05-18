Emirates has broken ground on a $5.1 billion engineering complex at Dubai South that is expected to become the world’s largest and most advanced aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility.

The project, which is scheduled for completion by mid-2030, will be built by China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) with France’s Artelia serving as project consultant, according to a Dubai Media Office statement.

The development will span approximately 1.1 million square metres (sqm) and is set to become one of the world’s largest buildings by volume, the largest steel structure in the GCC, and the world’s only hangar complex capable of simultaneously servicing 28 wide-body aircraft.

The engineering complex will include:

The world’s largest free-span aircraft hangar with a width of approximately 285 metres

The world’s largest dedicated landing gear workshop

Approximately 77,000 sqm of workshop space for repairs and maintenance

Around 380,000 sqm of storage and logistics capacity

Two aircraft paint hangars capable of servicing Emirates’ wide-body fleet and selected narrow-body aircraft

It will also feature a dedicated administrative building with 50,000 sqm of office space, 15,000 sqm of training facilities and a gateway facility controlling airside access

All facilities within the project are targeting LEED Platinum certification.

In December 2025, local English language newspaper Khaleej Times had reported that Emirates Airline is targeting to have more than 300 aircraft and reach over 200 destinations before it shifts to the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). The newspaper had reported in November 2025 that the Airline will invest $10-12 billion in the Airport, which is undergoing a $35 billion expansion.

According to past media reports, all operations at Dubai International (DXB) are expected to be moved to Al Maktoum International Airport by 2034.

In January 2026, Emirates Airline had signed an agreement with Dubai Investments Park (DIP) to acquire land for a new purpose-built Cabin Crew Village, which will be designed to accommodate up to 12,000 members. The Airline had said groundbreaking is planned for the second quarter of 2026, with the first phase expected to be completed in 2029.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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