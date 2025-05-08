More contracts will be awarded this year as work on Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA) expansion gathers pace.

Contracts have been awarded for the site enabling works and the construction of the second runway at Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA), according to Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation.

The government-backed Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) has been entrusted with the design and execution of this transformative airport programme, he said in a press statement.

Several major packages required for the project's first phase, including the automated people mover and baggage handling system, are currently in the tendering stage, with contracts expected to be awarded later this year.

Additionally, the terminal substructure, early 132 kV substations, and district cooling plants are the next packages to be tendered this year, laying the foundation for the subsequent delivery phases.

The ambitious project is a cornerstone of the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033, driving long-term economic growth, he added.

In April, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved designs for the new passenger terminal, which will be the largest in the world when fully operational.

The world’s largest airport will cover an area of 70 square kilometres and have a capacity of over 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo per annum.

The first phase, designed to cater to 150 million passengers annually, is likely to be ready within a span of 10 years, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said.

