US-headquartered global engineering and construction firm Bechtel announced on Wednesday that it has been appointed project management consultant (PMC) for the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Working with Expo 2030 Riyadh Company, Bechtel will oversee delivery of the infrastructure program across the six-square-kilometre site, including early works, utilities, roads, and the public realm, the company said in a press statement.

Following the six-month event, Bechtel will also support transforming the site into sustainable urban development, continuing to serve as a hub for green innovation, cultural celebration, and commerce.

Expo 2030 Riyadh will bring together more than 195 countries, 29 international organisations, and other participants under the theme 'Foresight for Tomorrow.'

The organisers expect approximately 42 million event visitors.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

