UAE-based real estate developer Ardee announced on Friday that it has officially broken ground on the 2 billion UAE dirhams ($545 million) Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island & Fairmont Al Marjan Island Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah.

Piling works have commenced for the 1.2 million square feet (sq. ft.) of gross floor area (GFA) water front project following the completion of enabling works, the developer said in a press statement, adding that piling is scheduled for completion by April 2026.

The development, which comprises 519 branded residences and townhouses, four signature sea villas and an integrated 250-key hotel, is slated for completion in 2028 and is the first project within Ardee’s 5.6 million GFA masterplan on Al Marjan Island.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

