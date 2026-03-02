The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Dammam-based Sultan Logistics have signed a contract to establish a logistics zone in the Al-Khumra area of Jeddah Islamic Port.



The project, spanning 200,000 square metres (sqm), is valued at 250 million Saudi riyals ($66.61 million), Mawani said in a post published on social messaging platform X.



The zone will include integrated operational facilities such as warehouses, dedicated areas for storing and maintaining dry and refrigerated containers and a re-export zone.



The new zone will enhance Jeddah Islamic Port's competitive advantage on the Red Sea by providing high-quality logistics services and enabling the private sector to contribute to the economy and promote economic diversification in the Kingdom.



Jeddah Islamic Port has 62 multi-purpose berths and an annual capacity of 130 million tonnes.

