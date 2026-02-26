MUSCAT - DHL Express is stepping up its investment and air-network connectivity in Oman as it positions the sultanate of Oman as a faster link to global markets and tries to grow outbound shipments from local businesses, the company’s general manager said.

Alexandr Aboymov, General Manager of DHL Express in Oman, told the Observer the company launched a new air-side state-of-the-art facility last year worth about €30 million investment and has been operating near-daily air connectivity from Bahrain to Oman since 2021 to plug the market into the firm’s global network — an operating commitment he put at around $10 million per year.

“We strongly believe Omani businesses deserve the best possible connection to the world”, Aboymov said, adding that DHL is looking to grow not only import volumes but “actively develop exports from Oman”.

DHL has publicly signaled a broader build-out around Muscat International Airport. The company inaugurated a logistics facility there in January 2025, according to local reporting, describing it as part of a long-term development programme and highlighting stronger processing capacity and higher security standards.

In its 2025 service guide for Oman, DHL Express said it has invested in a “new airport facility” for smoother operations, daily flights to Muscat and a new facility on the Al Wajajah Border to speed clearance of road shipments — part of efforts to “future-proof” the network.

The Muscat airport facility spans 12,621 sq metres and includes import/export gateway functions and ground operations, with reported capacity of roughly 2,400 shipments per hour, while serving more than 4,200 customers. The company also framed the site as supporting greener operations, citing solar panels and efficiency upgrades as it works towards net-zero by 2050.

Aboymov said DHL Express operates in Oman “as a local organisation” and stressed workforce localisation, adding that about 70% of staff are Omani.

The interview comes as Oman pushes to make logistics a major diversification engine under Oman Vision 2040 and the Logistics Strategy 2040, with government targeting higher throughput across ports, airports, borders and logistics zones.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology said the logistics sector contributed about RO 2.25 billion to GDP in 2024 (around 5.9%) and that total investment in the sector in 2024 was around RO 2.3 billion, with the sector’s contribution projected to rise to about RO 36 billion by 2040. Separately, the US International Trade Administration notes that Oman aims to become one of the world’s top ten logistics hubs by 2040, leveraging deep-water ports and Indian Ocean access.

For DHL, the Oman moves sit within a wider regional bet. DHL Group said in June 2025 it plans to invest more than €500 million across the Middle East between 2024 and 2030 to expand infrastructure, networks and capacity across its divisions — an effort it linked to shifts in global trade and growing export potential in the region.

