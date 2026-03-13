Operations have officially commenced at the Jebel Ali Rail Terminal in Dubai, with customers able to use the facility with immediate effect, according to a notice published on the Dubai Trade portal.

The terminal is operated by DP World UAE Region, which will manage, operate and administer the facility under concession from the port authority.

The launch comes as DP World also activates temporary contingency logistics arrangements allowing import cargo to be rerouted through east-coast ports to maintain supply-chain continuity amid regional disruptions.

The Jebel Ali Rail Terminal is connected to the 900-kilometre national railway network operated by Etihad Rail, connecting Ghuwaifat on the UAE-Saudi border to Fujairah on the east coast. The freight rail system connects key locations including Khalifa Port and Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) in the Abu Dhabi emirate, Jebel Ali Port and Dubai Industrial City in Dubai emirate, Port of Fujairah in Fujairah emirate, Khorfakkan Port in Sharjah emirate and Al Ghail Dry Port in Ras Al Khaimah emirate.

Tariffs and operating conditions for the terminal took effect on 1 March 2026, including the introduction of a Port Receiving/Releasing Charge (PRC) applicable to containers, bulk cargo trailers and general cargo entering or exiting the rail terminal under specified conditions.

Higher charges apply to cargo linked to Jebel Ali Free Zone, while exemptions apply to containers received for direct rail export or inland rail transport.

Contingency routing via Fujairah and Khorfakkan Ports

As part of contingency planning to support uninterrupted cargo flows amid the ongoing conflict, DP World has introduced temporary procedures allowing import containers to be discharged at Port of Fujairah or Khorfakkan Port, both located on the Gulf of Oman outside the main risk zone in the Arabian Gulf.

Under the arrangement containers can be unloaded at east coast ports and cargo will be transported under bonded road transit to Jebel Ali Port. Final customs clearance will continue to take place at Jebel Ali through Dubai Trade

DP World said bonded trucking movements will be coordinated with shipping lines and authorities, while customs processing and duty payments will remain unchanged.

The arrangement applies to both import cargo and Free Zone shipments, and has been implemented in coordination with UAE authorities to minimise disruption to trade flows.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

