Elsewedy Industrial Development, a subsidiary of EGX-listed Elsewedy Electric, has signed a land agreement with New Hope Egypt, part of China’s New Hope Liuhe Group, to establish an animal feed manufacturing plant at Industria Asher, located within the Elsewedy Industrial Complex in 10th of Ramadan City, Egypt.

The planned facility will be built on a site of about 34,000 square metres (sqm) and have an annual production capacity of 400,000 tonnes of poultry and aquaculture feed products, the company said in a press statement.

Around 50,000 tonnes per year is expected to be exported, the statement said, adding that the new facility is expected to create about 500 direct jobs and up to 10,000 indirect jobs across supply chains and related services.

The new plant will become New Hope’s fifth production facility in Egypt, where the group has operated since 2011.

While financial details about the new plant weren't disclosed, New Hope said its total investments in Egypt have reached about 2.7 billion Egyptian pounds ($51.5 million), covering existing four feed production plants and a chick-hatching company.

It said sales in the local market reached nearly 800,000 tonnes in 2025.

(1 US Dollar = 52.44 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

