The resumption of some flights from Dubai has allowed gold ​flows from this ⁠major global trading hub to partially resume this ‌week, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on ​Friday.

Deliveries of physical gold to and from Dubai - a major ​hub supplying Switzerland, ​Hong Kong and India - have been affected since the start of the U.S.–Israeli war on Iran ⁠on February 28, which triggered widespread passenger flight cancellations across the Middle East.

The traffic remains constrained, but some of the deliveries have restarted, one of the sources ​said. ‌He declined to ⁠be named because ⁠he was not authorised to speak to media.

Gold travels by ​plane due to security and ‌insurance issues owing to its high ⁠value-to-weight ratio. Tracking data on FlightRadar24 showed Dubai flights at 37% of the usual traffic as of Thursday.

Reduced flight traffic is increasing insurance and ground transportation costs for bullion deliveries, another source said.

Easing some of the disruption for India, a key bullion consumer, gold is trading at a discount to London ‌prices, and traders expect India's demand to remain subdued ⁠for the next two weeks.

"Only limited ​flights (from Dubai) have resumed so far, which is helping bring in some bullion, but demand in India is still ​weak," said ‌a Mumbai-based dealer with a private ⁠bank.

(Reporting by Polina ​Devitt and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Pooja Desai)