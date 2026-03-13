The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, has announced the expansion of the current commercial operations of autonomous taxi services on Yas Island.

The expansion is being delivered in collaboration with Apollo Go, a subsidiary of China’s Baidu, with Autogo (a subsidiary of K2) serving as the local operator and joining the ecosystem as an additional operator.

This step follows the successful completion of testing and operational trials on Yas Island, and the transition to commercial operations for Level 4 autonomous taxis. The service is set to expand at a later stage to include Al Reem Island, Al Maryah Island, and Al Saadiyat Island.

The service can be requested through the “AutoGo” smart application, available on the Android and Apple app stores.

“This addition reinforces the Emirate’s position as a leading and attractive destination for advanced technologies and reflects the readiness of the supporting regulatory and operational frameworks for the commercial operation of Level 4 autonomous vehicles, in line with the highest standards of safety and efficiency,” said Hamad Adel Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector at ITC.

Waleed Alblooshi, Vice President of Strategy at K2, stated, “Commencing operations at the start of the year reflects our focus on implementation and delivering sustainable, long-term impact. Offering free rides at this stage enables the public to experience autonomous mobility as a practical option for everyday life and lays the foundation for the next phase of expansion and organised commercial operations.”