Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a package of road development works in Nad Al Sheba 3, including paving 2km of internal roads, applying road markings, and providing parking spaces, alongside installing 50 lighting units and directional traffic signs.

The project contributes to enhancing traffic flow and facilitating access to nearby schools and key community facilities, thereby improving the quality of mobility for residents in the area and across the emirate of Dubai, said RTA in a statement.

RTA continues its sustained efforts to enhance the efficiency of infrastructure across the Emirate of Dubai to meet the demands of urban development and population growth, and to improve traffic flow and road safety for road users in the emirate. These efforts support improved quality of life and provide soft mobility options for residents and visitors of Dubai.

The completed works in Nad Al Sheba 3 form part of a comprehensive development plan for internal roads in Nad Al Sheba 3 and 4.

The plan includes road paving, the construction of traffic links, allocation of dedicated cycling and pedestrian tracks, as well as provision of additional parking to serve residents. The project is expected to be fully completed in the first quarter of 2027.

Works included paving roads surrounding Kings’ School in Nad Al Sheba 3, namely Street 60, Street 62, Street 63, and Street 65. The works also included installing directional signage, applying road markings, and implementing traffic-calming measures in accordance with approved technical specifications, said RTA in a statement.

These measures aim to enhance road safety for school users and nearby residents, ensure smoother traffic flow, and facilitate vehicle entry and exit during student drop-off and pick-up periods. The road works are expected to contribute to reducing delay times by up to 35%, it stated.

Nad Al Sheba continues to witness sustained infrastructure development in line with urban expansion and the rapid growth of residential communities, as well as service and educational facilities, with its population exceeding 30,000 residents.

The area also enjoys a strategic location in close proximity to several major corridors in the emirate, including Dubai–Al Ain Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, making it a key link between multiple areas of Dubai and reinforcing its importance within the emirate’s transport and urban development system.

