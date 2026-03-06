Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) inaugurated two key bridges as part of Oud Maitha and Al Asayel Streets Development Project, which forms part of Sheikh Rashid Corridor Development Project. The project contributes to linking Al Asayel Street with Al Khail Road via Al Wasl Club Street.

The first bridge serves traffic from Al Asayel Street towards Al Wasl Club Street, while the second bridge carries traffic from Al Asayel Street to Al Khail Road towards Business Bay Crossing.

RTA announced that 72 percent of the overall project has been completed, and 70 percent of the tunnel construction works have also been completed. The tunnel will serve traffic from Dubai–Al Ain Road towards Oud Maitha service road. Works are currently underway to complete additional road expansions and bridge structures, which are expected to open in the third quarter of this year.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said that the development projeect is being implemented under the directives of the wise leadership to complement Sheikh Rashid Corridor Development and accommodate the emirate’s ongoing urban expansion and population growth.

The project is among the key road infrastructure developments, encompassing the upgrade of four major intersections, including the construction of bridges and two tunnels extending 4.3 km, in addition to roads extending 14 km.

“The project serves several key service facilities, residential communities, and development zones, most notably Za’abeel, Al Jaddaf, Oud Maitha, and Umm Hurair, in addition to major destinations such as Latifa Hospital and Al Wasl Club. The population of the areas served by the project is projected to exceed 420,000 residents by 2030," Al Tayer added.

The project will increase the traffic-carrying capacity of Oud Maitha Street from 10,400 vehicles per hour in both directions to 15,600 vehicles per hour, representing an increase of 50 percent. It will also reduce average journey time from 20 minutes to 5 minutes, reflecting an improvement of 75 percent.