Bolt South Africa has become the first ride-hailing platform to officially register under the country’s newly implemented national transport regulations.

The National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR) issued the company with a Certificate of Registration on 27 February 2026, confirming compliance with the updated framework governing the e-hailing sector.

The new regulations aim to formalise and modernise South Africa’s ride-hailing industry, introducing clearer oversight, strengthened safety standards, and regulatory certainty for drivers, riders, and platform operators.

By completing its registration under the framework, Bolt positions itself at the forefront of compliance within a sector that has faced ongoing scrutiny over licensing, safety, and operating conditions.

Fikile Nzuza-Chunga, senior public policy manager for Bolt South Africa, said: "We have always welcomed the introduction of clear and progressive regulations for the e-hailing sector. From the outset, we have worked closely with regulators and industry stakeholders to ensure compliance and welcome the framework that supports innovation, safety, and sustainable growth.

"Receiving the Certificate of Registration from the NPTR is an important milestone not only for Bolt, but for the broader e-hailing industry, as it strengthens trust and enhances safety for both driver operators and passengers."

Safety and sector formalisation

The regulatory framework is designed to improve accountability across the e-hailing ecosystem, addressing long-standing concerns around compliance, driver standards, and passenger protection.

Bolt said it has conducted driver summits nationwide to educate driver operators about the new requirements and their responsibilities under the updated rules. The company maintains that registration under the NPTR framework aligns with its broader safety commitments and operational standards.

The development marks a significant step in the formal recognition of digital ride-hailing platforms within South Africa’s public transport landscape, as authorities move to standardise oversight in a rapidly evolving mobility market.

All rights reserved. © 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).