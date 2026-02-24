The Federal Government has approved the conversion of Dutse International Airport into a cargo hub under the Renewed Hope economic diversification agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Umar Namadi disclosed this while receiving officials of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), who were in the state for a routine inspection and calibration of airport facilities.

In a statement issued and made available to the Online Tribune in Dutse by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, the development was said to align with Governor Malam Umar Namadi’s 12-point agenda. He described the approval as a significant step towards boosting economic activities and expanding the aviation value chain in Jigawa State.

According to him, discussions with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had resulted in approval to commence the installation of cargo-handling facilities at the airport in preparation for full cargo operations.

“We have been in discussions with FAAN, and approval has been granted for the installation of cargo facilities ahead of the full launch of cargo services,” Namadi stated.

He noted that the development aligns with the Federal Government’s drive to diversify the economy and position the state as a strategic logistics and agricultural export hub.

The governor stressed the need to maintain global best practices in airport operations, adding that the state government would provide all necessary support to ensure the seamless take-off of cargo services.

“Today marks another milestone in our efforts to ensure that all airport facilities in Jigawa operate according to international standards. We will continue to sustain and improve on this standard,” he said.

Namadi commended the airport management for its commitment to safety, particularly through the regular calibration of navigational equipment.

Earlier, the NAMA team leader, Engr Miri Selzin, said the agency was at the airport to inspect navigational aids and ensure compliance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

He added that after the ground checks, the team would conduct further assessments to certify the optimal performance of the equipment for safe and efficient operations.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

