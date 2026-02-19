Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment is offering 45 high-potential investment opportunities across the transportation and logistics sectors to local and international investors.

The available opportunities include managing facilities for railway stations, truck stops at the entrances of main cities, Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects for Taif, Abha, Qassim, and Hail International Airports, maritime crew zones, feeder vessels, a bus stop station project for Abha, Khamis Mushai, and Ahad Rafidah, and airport feeder service, among others.

Key investment opportunities include:

Facility Management for Railway Stations: Management of facilities for railway stations and metro stations covering soft FM (cleaning, waste, pest control) and hard FM (HVAC, MEP and infrastructure).

Truck stops at Main Cities Entrances: Establish truck stops at the four main city entrances (Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina) that include services for truckers and warehouses.

PPP project for 4 International Airports: Construction of greenfield international airports in Taif, Abha, Qassim and Hail under the PPP model.

Maritime Crew Zones: Establishment of seafarer-focussed zones, offering a full range of amenities for the crew, such as hotels, banks, F&B, in major ports.

Feeder Vessels: Establishment of feeder vessel operation to facilitate trans-shipment to and from growing markets in East Africa and beyond.

One-stop Stations: A national-level key project accounting for motorway side amenities across the national road network of the kingdom.

Outdoor Advertising on Intercity Roads: Outdoor advertising on intercity roads on a BOT basis

Bus Stations: Opportunity for establishing bus stop stations in three cities – Ahba, Khamis Musiat and Ahad Rafidah – to support the public transport service in those cities.

Airport Road Feeder Services: Establishment of a dedicated air freight trucking service between Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah airports and smaller airports to enable the growth of air cargo in the kingdom.

Private Aircraft Hangars: Establishment and operation of hangars for private aircraft at major airports across the kingdom to address the current lack of options.

Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) : Develop an MRO facility to serve local demand and the rest of the GCC.

Automotive Logistics Zones: Development of Automotive Logistics Zones near planned manufacturing facilities to distribute finished vehicles and spare parts/components.

