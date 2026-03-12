AMMAN — Aqaba port continues to operate normally for both incoming and outgoing cargo, despite a slight rise in shipping fees imposed by international shipping lines, the Jordan Logistics Association (JLA) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Syndicate President Nabil Khatib said some shipping lines have temporarily suspended outbound cargo from certain Gulf ports due to ongoing regional developments. Meanwhile, exports to Europe, the United States, China, and other destinations continue as usual.

Khatib noted that shipping costs have risen slightly from several countries due to higher oil prices and increased vessel insurance, stressing that this trend affects all countries in the region, not just Jordan.

He added that most global shipping lines have implemented “emergency conflict fees” since the outbreak of the war, $2,000 per 20-foot container and $4,000 per 40-foot container for both imports and exports, which could negatively impact the shipment of lower-value local goods. "Despite these measures, maritime operations remain relatively stable," he said.

Statistics from the syndicate show a 15.1 per cent increase in containers arriving at Aqaba Container Port during the first two months of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025. The port handled 82,659 containers in January–February 2026, up from 71,822 containers in January–February 2025.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

