AMMAN — Minister of Investment, Tariq Abu Ghazaleh, on Tuesday met with Australian Ambassador to the Kingdom, Paula Ganly, to discuss strengthening economic and investment relations between Jordan and Australia.

Abu Ghazaleh highlighted the importance of building upon the distinguished Jordanian-Australian relations to expand horizons for economic and investment cooperation.

He noted the attractive investment climate in the Kingdom, supported by a package of incentives and encouraging legislation, alongside its strategic location, which facilitates access to various regional markets, according to a statement by the Ministry of Investment.

The minister also outlined key investment opportunities and promising sectors in the Kingdom, particularly in energy, infrastructure, technology and mining.

For her part, Ambassador Paula Ganly underscored the depth of Jordan-Australia relations, noting the importance of enhancing cooperation and exploring promising opportunities to expand investment partnerships in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

