AMMAN — A committee tasked with monitoring supply and logistics operations in the Kingdom on Saturday discussed the potential impact of regional developments and the war on Iran on supply chains, shipping and trade activity in the local market.

The meeting, attended by Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin and Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, stressed the need for coordinated national efforts to monitor developments and assess their implications for trade, transport and supply chains, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Participants underscored the importance of proactive measures to ensure the uninterrupted flow of goods to local markets.

The meeting highlighted the need for closer coordination and continuous consultation between government entities and the trade and services sectors to address any potential challenges affecting shipping, transport and customs clearance, and to maintain efficient supply chains and stable markets.

Participants reviewed the current status of shipping and transport activities amid regional tensions, noting rising freight costs and additional fees imposed by some shipping lines due to ongoing conflicts and related risks in the region.

Talks during the meeting also examined possible scenarios stemming from the regional developments and their potential impact on regional trade, while stressing the importance of institutional preparedness and cooperation among relevant stakeholders to ensure the continued flow of goods into the Kingdom.

Jordan Chamber of Commerce President Khalil Hajj Tawfiq, who also heads the committee, said that the committee will remain in continuous session to monitor regional developments, assess their effects on trade and transport, and propose solutions to address any emerging challenges.

The meeting was also attended by Director General of the Jordan Customs Department Maj. Gen. Ahmad Akalik, Transport Ministry Secretary-General Fares Abu Dayyeh, Land Transport Regulatory Commission Director-General Riyad Kharabsheh, Jordan Chamber of Commerce services and consultancy sector representative Jamal Rifai, and Jordan Logistics Association President Nabil Khatib, along with other officials and representatives of shipping lines and the Amman Chamber of Commerce board.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

