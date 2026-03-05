AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to evaluate the sustainability of Jordan’s strategic reserves, supply chains, and energy security in light of ongoing regional developments.

According to a Prime Ministry statement, ministers and senior officials reviewed contingency plans and precautionary measures implemented by their ministries to mitigate the impact of regional instability and ensure national readiness.

Officials confirmed that strategic stocks of food, essential commodities, and energy remain secure, diversified, and sufficient to meet domestic demand. Alternative supply routes and logistical options are being explored in coordination with the private sector to address any potential disruptions.

The meeting included the ministers of water and irrigation, transport, government communication, energy and mineral resources, industry, trade and supply, education and higher education and scientific research, interior, planning and international cooperation, labour, finance, and investment.

As part of broader consultations, the prime minister also met with Fathi Jaghbir, president of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, to review measures aimed at reinforcing the sustainability of strategic stockpiles and supply chains, Petra reported.

Discussions highlighted the role of the national industry in supporting food security and ensuring the steady availability of goods. Prime Minister Hassan reaffirmed government support for the industrial sector and efforts to enhance its contribution to the national economy.

Jaghbir emphasised the sector’s commitment to maintaining current price levels and ensuring a continuous supply of commodities, noting that factories will operate at full capacity under normal conditions to meet domestic demand.

