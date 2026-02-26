Social media
JORDAN

Jordan: WPI increases by 1.01% in 2025

According to the report viewed by Al Mamlaka TV, the general Wholesale Price Index reached 108.98 in 2025, up from 107.89 in 2024

Staff Writer, The Jordan Times
February 26, 2026
PHOTO

AMMAN — The Department of Statistics (DoS) has released on Wednesday its annual report on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), showing a slight 1.01 per cent increase in the overall index for 2025 compared with 2024.

According to the report viewed by Al Mamlaka TV, the general Wholesale Price Index reached 108.98 in 2025, up from 107.89 in 2024.

The index for the fourth quarter of 2025 rose by 0.04 per cent compared with the previous quarter, in which it stood at 109.10 compared with 109.05, and increased by 0.84 per cent compared with the same quarter of 2024, in which it stood at 108.19.

The annual rise was mainly driven by motor vehicles and motorcycles and their parts, which increased by 2.35 per cent, the sale of machinery, equipment and supplies, which rose by 1.49 per cent,

Meanwhile, the wholesale of agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages and tobacco, climbed by 1.22 per cent, and the sale of textiles, clothing and personal and household goods, increased by 0.56 per cent.

In contrast, prices in the sale of fuel, metals, construction materials and related supplies declined by 0.27 per cent.

On a quarterly basis, the increase in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the third quarter was mainly attributed to higher prices in machinery and equipment, textiles and clothing, and motor vehicles and their parts.

While prices declined in fuel, metals and construction materials as well as agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages and tobacco, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

