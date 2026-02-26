AMMAN — Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply has completed its consultative sessions for the draft document for the 2nd phase of the National Export Strategy for the years 2026-2029.

According to a statement issued Wednesday, the ministry held a consultative dialogue with representatives of the industrial sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, with the participation of representatives from the industrial sectors engaging the chambers of Amman, Zarqa and Irbid.

A second dialogue was also held to discuss the service sectors targeted in the draft strategy and their proposed markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During both discussions, axes of the second phase were reviewed, as well as results of the first phase (2023-2025), aimed to enhance achievements and strengths, and address existing challenges.

During the dialogue, the Ministry's Secretary-General, Dana Zoubi, said the upcoming phase represents a "new and ambitious" milestone in the national economy's journey.

She noted achievements of the first phase were "not merely figures, but reflected the country's capabilities. Jordanian export sectors are focused on growth and compliance with international standards."

Zoubi added that completion rate for planned activities during the first phase exceeded 85 per cent, through support programmes that allocated JD5 million to the Export Acceleration Grants Programme.

This programme benefited 152 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by enabling beneficiary businesses to conduct specialised market studies and implement practical export plans, which allowed many to entre new markets, based on well-considered strategies, she pointed out.

She stated that around JD6 million were provided through the Export Promotion Programme to support 137 companies.

Zoubi said companies that benefited from these programmes contributed to increasing their exports by more than 40 per cent of their total combined exports.

Furthermore, the strategy's activities contributed to raising Jordanian exports by more than 9 per cent last year, compared with the previous year.

Zoubi noted the second phase is based on key pillars to enhance the global competitiveness of Jordanian products, mainly diversifying markets and products by expanding into promising markets in Africa, the European Union, the Eurasian Economic Union and North America.

Secretary General of the Ministry said this phase also aims to shift towards higher value-added exports and moving beyond reliance on traditional industries.

The strategy also focuses on strengthening service exports as a key driver of growth, particularly in the fields of information technology, engineering, consulting and creative industries.

The strategy supports digital export models and remote work, and aligns national exports with the requirements of the digital and green economies and environmental and social governance standards.

The core value of the 2026-2029 strategy seeks to increase export volume and redirect exports towards selected markets using a scientific methodology that rates markets into two levels; enhancing market share in traditional countries and accessing new nations.

Zoubi said success of the strategy depends on effective partnership between the public and private sectors, and the "pivotal" role of national institutions, citing commitment to implementing a quarterly monitoring and evaluation mechanism, Petra reported.

