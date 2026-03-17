AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Monday inaugurated the rehabilitated Jerash Comprehensive Healthcare Centre.

The rehabilitation project was launched last year under the directives of the Crown Prince to improve the quality of healthcare services provided to citizens in Jerash, and to promote digital transformation in the health sector, according to a Royal Court statement.

The project was implemented by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the Himmetna Health Association.

His Royal Highness was briefed by Minister of Health Ibrahim Bdour and Himmetna President Fadia Samara on the refurbishment of the healthcare centre, which serves more than 70,000 patients annually from across Jerash Governorate and neighbouring areas.

Health Minister Bdour said the project reflects national efforts to develop primary healthcare centres as the first point of contact for diagnosing and treating patients and for the early detection of diseases, transforming them into modern, comprehensive facilities that provide services seven days a week, thereby helping to strengthen Jordan’s healthcare infrastructure.

For her part, Himmetna President Samara explained that the project involved work to expand the centre, establish new administrative and support facilities, and develop the infrastructure to enable the provision of more efficient and better-organised primary healthcare services.

The project also resulted in the introduction of new clinics, including internal medicine, telemedicine, orthopaedics, and mental health, in order to meet the needs of the community in a broader and more comprehensive manner, she said.

Samara added that the project focused on improving the patient journey by streamlining patient admission and discharge procedures and reducing waiting times, thereby enhancing privacy and improving operational efficiency.

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