Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) has announced the launch of the first tranche of approximately AED 1.8 billion ($49 million) share buyback programme.

Purchases under the buyback programme of up to AED 5 billion will begin today.

The initial tranche represents 36% of the total authorised buyback programme, Abu Dhabi’s largest listed company said.

IHC has a diversified portfolio spanning sectors including energy, healthcare, food, real estate and technology.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com