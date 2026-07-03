Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed this week down 0.690 percent, losing 70.650 points compared to last week’s close, to settle at 10,211 points under pressure from five sectors.

QSE figures for this week indicate that the transportation sector suffered the largest losses, declining by 1.790 percent, while the real estate sector recorded the highest gains, rising by 0.28 percent.

Talking to QNA, financial analyst Mubarak Al Tamimi said the QSE is anticipating a new phase next week with the disclosure of companies’ first-half results, noting that the index is trading within a technical support zone that could pave the way for a new upward trend if investor sentiment improves.

Al Tamimi added that the QSE index fluctuated this week between the weekly support level of 10,227 points and the monthly support level of 9,927 points, with the possibility of testing the 9,727-point level if selling pressure continues, particularly from foreign investors in the banking and industrial sectors.

He pointed out that the recent selling pressure was linked to the anticipation surrounding the release of financial results, emphasizing that next week will be clearer in determining the market’s direction, with emerging investment opportunities in stocks expected to deliver strong results or offer semi-annual dividends.

He predicted that the index would rebound from current support levels and enter an upward trend, provided it successfully surpasses the resistance level at 10,340 points. This could propel it to target 10,580 points as an initial objective, followed by 10,710 points as a subsequent target.

Al Tamimi concluded by stating that the performance of bank stocks and the announcements of leading companies’ results will be the primary drivers of market performance in the coming period, noting that positive results could bolster investor confidence and support continued improvement in the QSE during the second half of the year.

It is worth noting that the starting signal for announcing the results of QSE’s listed companies in the first half of this year will be with that of the Qatar National Bank (QNB) Group on July 8. The profits of listed companies in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to QR12.76bn.

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