ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, has signed a cooperation agreement with e&, aimed at providing an integrated suite of smart digital services and solutions for the Programme's beneficiaries and Ministry employees.

The partnership supports the development of smart, sustainable residential communities while enhancing the quality of life.

The agreement provides access to a range of advanced technology solutions and exclusive offerings, including high-speed home internet services, smart home automation solutions, connected devices, the Hassantuk early fire detection and warning system, as well as benefits and offers through the Smiles platform. These services are designed to enable citizens to seamlessly integrate modern technologies into their homes and elevate the smart living experience.

Eng. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at MoEI, said, “This agreement reflects the Ministry's commitment to building a more integrated and sustainable housing ecosystem by leveraging digital technologies and smart solutions to enhance the services provided to citizens. It aligns with our vision of improving quality of life by empowering residential communities to benefit from the latest innovations that increase housing efficiency, strengthen safety and sustainability, and support the UAE's digital transformation agenda and the development of fully integrated smart cities.”

Eng. Musaed Khalid Al Muhaideb, Acting Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, said, “This agreement reflects the Programme's commitment to expanding its strategic partnerships with the private sector and delivering value-added services and benefits that enhance citizens' quality of life. It also supports the UAE's vision of developing integrated and sustainable residential communities that provide the highest standards of comfort, safety, and wellbeing for Emirati families.”

Saeed Al Zarouni, Chief Procurement Officer at e&, said, “This strategic partnership with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme represents a practical example of effective collaboration between the public and private sectors to accelerate comprehensive digital transformation and shape the future of smart residential communities across the UAE.”

He added, “We are proud to leverage our advanced digital infrastructure and innovative technology solutions to deliver tangible value that positively impacts the daily lives of citizens. Through this partnership, we aim to empower Emirati families to embrace a fully integrated digital lifestyle that offers greater convenience, wellbeing, and sustainability. Our smart home automation and intelligent safety solutions will enhance housing efficiency while striking a balance between technological innovation and social wellbeing, making digital safety a reality across communities throughout the UAE.”

Under the agreement, e& will provide exclusive offers for beneficiaries of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme and Ministry employees across a range of smart services and digital solutions.

The company will also offer technical consultations and specialized recommendations to support the adoption of modern technologies in national housing projects.

The agreement forms part of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme's ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration with strategic partners and deliver value-added services that enhance the sustainability of the housing sector while improving the quality of life across residential communities in the UAE.