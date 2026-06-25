Innovo Group, the leading construction company across the UAE's built environment, has partnered with FieldAI, a physical AI category leader, to bring general-purpose robots to live construction environments across the Middle East.

The partnership’s first project is Ghaf Woods in Dubai, a landmark AED1.7 billion ($462 million) biophilic residential community by Majid Al Futtaim.

For Innovo, the collaboration reflects a deliberate strategy to use live construction environments to operationalise advanced technologies that can reshape productivity, safety, quality control, and project delivery.

This approach is a core part of a wider technology ecosystem that includes collaborations with academia, startup accelerators, and global venture capital firms.

FieldAI is the leader in deploying general-purpose robots in unstructured settings that are otherwise too complex and unpredictable for robots. Active construction sites are among the most demanding environments – safety-critical, constantly evolving, and defined by the unpredictable proximity of people, heavy machinery, and complex terrain.

Ghaf Woods adds the vast scale of the development and the intensity of the UAE's climate, including extreme heat. If a robot can operate here, it can operate almost anywhere.

The production deployment will start with autonomous site progress monitoring, real-time documentation, environmental understanding, and data capture in areas that are difficult, repetitive, or operationally complex for human teams, especially in the extreme heat of the UAE's climate.

FieldAI's universal robot "brain" works across many robot types and tasks. It starts with monitoring and modeling missions and expands across the full spectrum of physical work, including site logistics, dexterous manipulation, and multi-robot coordination. Each new capability creates compounding value, increasing the return on every robot already deployed.

Douglas Zuzic, Chief Digital Officer at Innovo Group, said: "Our live construction sites provide a unique opportunity to deploy and scale frontier technologies in one of the most demanding operating environments in our industry."

"At Innovo, we are not approaching innovation as a side initiative; we see the built environment as a platform for scaling and operationalising technologies that can change the UAE’s built environment. Our partnership with FieldAI reflects our commitment to leading that shift from the region," he noted.

Ali Agha, the CEO of FieldAI, said: "We are scaling production deployments around the world to bring the promise of AI off the screen, beyond structured settings, and out into the field where most of the world's physical work takes place."

"The Middle East is one of the most important regions for that work over the next decade. It's an honor to partner with Innovo Group on complex, large-scale projects such as Ghaf Woods, where the demands are greatest," he added.

This partnership directly supports the UAE's National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the nation as a global leader in AI. By operationalising advanced robotics in a key non-oil sector, Innovo is demonstrating how large-scale infrastructure projects can serve as platforms to scale technologies that drive economic diversification and innovation-led growth.

As one of the least digitised major industries globally despite its economic significance, construction presents a significant opportunity for transformation through the adoption of AI, robotics, and data-driven systems. By integrating these technologies into large-scale developments, Innovo is helping accelerate the sector’s transition towards more intelligent, resilient, and technology-enabled delivery.

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