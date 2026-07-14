Total CX, a part of the Beyon Group, has signed three strategic agreements with Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company (BKIC), covering manpower outsourcing services, tele-sales services and AI Solutions. Through these deals, Total CX will provide integrated support across people, sales and AI powered services.

Through these agreements, Total CX will provide integrated support across people, sales, and AI powered services, enabling BKIC to scale its customer experience operations while maintaining high service standards.

Key benefits include enhanced operational capacity, stronger sales performance, improved customer engagement, and increased efficiency and scalability across customer-facing functions.

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of Total CX and BKIC to deliver exceptional customer experiences through skilled talent, proven sales capabilities, and advanced technology, said Total CX Interim CEO Aseel Mattar after signing the deal with BKIC General Manager Mohamed Al Maraj.

The strategic agreements mark a significant milestone in the developing partnership between the two organizations.

By bringing together expertise in manpower outsourcing, tele-sales, and AI-driven solutions, the collaboration will support BKIC’s operational performance and long-term digital transformation objectives, he added.

The collaboration also aligns with BKIC’s focus on continuously enhancing customer experience and operational excellence, while supporting its future growth ambitions through innovative customer-centric solutions.

At the same time, it reinforces Total CX's position as a trusted partner for customer experience excellence, reflecting the growing demand for integrated solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes.

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