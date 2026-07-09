Bahrain - Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa chaired the 310th meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Development Projects and Infrastructure.

The committee prayed for the continued security, stability and prosperity of Bahrain and its people.

It noted that the kingdom continues to enjoy these blessings under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad, with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The committee also expressed its appreciation to the kingdom’s military, security and civilian authorities for the vigilance, professionalism and high level of readiness demonstrated by their personnel in responding to recent developments.

In implementation of the directives of His Majesty and the order of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to compensate citizens affected by the Iranian attacks that damaged a number of homes and vehicles, the committee commended the Works Ministry and the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry for handing over repaired homes in Hidd Housing City and the Sitra area after restoration works were completed within the approved time frame.

The committee also highlighted Bahrain’s achievement in ranking sixth globally among 159 countries in the 2026 ICT Development Index, issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The kingdom advanced three places compared with last year and increased its overall score to 98 per cent, reflecting the continued development of Bahrain’s digital infrastructure.

The committee praised the Electricity and Water Affairs Ministry and the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) for their professional response to the limited power outage that affected several areas of the kingdom.

It commended the swift restoration of electricity services, underscoring the efficiency of technical teams and their commitment to maintaining uninterrupted public services.

The committee also commended the Works Ministry for completing the construction of a two-lane U-turn on Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Highway at its intersection with Zallaq Highway for northbound traffic towards Manama and opening it to motorists.

The committee welcomed the EWA’s introduction of electronic virtual inspection services for new water connection requests and inspections of internal water installations.

The initiative forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to advance comprehensive digital transformation across all public services, streamline procedures and deliver efficient, user-friendly services to citizens.

The committee reviewed the items on its agenda, including a study prepared by the Works Ministry on the classification of contractors qualified to undertake government projects.

It also tasked the Works Ministry with taking the necessary measures to enhance road safety on Farms Road and to study the road’s expansion and development in line with the area’s current and future requirements.

The committee further reviewed progress on the implementation of the electronic monitoring system for waste transportation and the mechanisms for addressing cases of illegal waste disposal.

The committee also reviewed a number of periodic reports covering:

Progress on the national afforestation plan, which showed that 15pc of this year’s target had been achieved by the end of June 2026.

Statistics on Benayat building permit system for the period from January to June 2026, confirming that permits continue to be issued within an average of one working day.

Governance procedures for expropriation and compensation management at the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry, confirming that procedures are being completed within the established time frames.

Service level agreement performance indicators at the Urban Planning and Development Authority, which showed that government entities responded to planning consultations within the annual average of six working days.

Performance indicators for the completion of cadastral transactions at the Survey and Land Registration Bureau during June, showing that transactions carried out in partnership with the private sector were completed within an average of 15 working days.

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