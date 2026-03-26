Binance Bahrain, a part of leading global blockchain ecosystem Binance, has announced a strategic partnership with Beyon Connect, enabling the integration of the kingdom’s eKey 2.0 National Identity solution into the group to enable secure digital verification of users when conducting its transactions.

The collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing secure, seamless and user-friendly digital verification for residents and nationals of Bahrain.

Through this partnership, Binance Bahrain is leveraging Beyon Connect’s exclusive reseller rights as an authorised reseller of the eKey 2.0 system, and the enhanced eKey application available through the eGovernment App Store (bahrain.bh/apps), operated by the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA), to access reliable, verified government-backed user information required for Know Your Customer (KYC) processes.

The integration allows eligible users to log in to Binance Bahrain’s services using eKey 2.0, enabling easy digital verification while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance, said a statement from Binance Bahrain.

The enhanced eKey 2.0 National Identity solution is a cornerstone of Kingdom of Bahrain’s digital transformation journey and is a national government product ready for wider use by various government entities and the private sector. The solution supports reducing costs for current and future entities by enabling identity-matching mechanisms with high levels of information security, data protection, and user experience, without the need for investment in technologies or infrastructure.

Powered by biometric-based authentication and 3D facial recognition (facial recognition), the platform replaces traditional OTP-based systems, significantly reducing fraud risks while enhancing convenience and overall user experience.

Trarik Erik, the MENAT Lead at Binance, said: "We are proud to partner with Beyon Connect to integrate eKey 2.0 into Binance Bahrain’s onboarding journey. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting Bahrain’s innovation-driven digital vision, while delivering a seamless, secure, and efficient experience for users."

"By leveraging trusted national digital identity infrastructure, we are enabling citizens and residents to access regulated digital services with confidence," he stated.

Beyon Connect CEO Chris Hild said: "Trust and security are the foundations of financial services. Through eKey 2.0 we are enabling financial institutions to meet regulatory requirements with confidence, protect customers, and deliver faster and smarter services. This step represents an important advancement toward building a sophisticated and future-ready financial ecosystem in the Kingdom of Bahrain."

According to Hild, the service is available to all citizens and residents of the kingdom accelerating registration processes and reducing barriers, while ensuring compliance with local regulatory and security requirements.

The eKey 2.0 platform plays a vital role in empowering individuals and institutions by simplifying access to digital services, strengthening national security, and fostering private-sector innovation.

Its growing adoption across the financial, telecommunications, and government sectors reflects Bahrain’s ambition to establish its position at the forefront of the global digital economy, he added.

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