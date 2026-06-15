MUSCAT - Oman’s cybersecurity market is projected to grow to $214.27 million by 2031, supported by digital transformation, data residency requirements and the expansion of locally developed cyber solutions, according to the Cybersecurity Market and Investment Report 2026.

The report, prepared under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Oman National CERT, Hadatha Cybersecurity Industry Programme and Invest Oman, said the domestic market is expected to rise from $135.33 million in 2025 to $146.12 million in 2026, before expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.97 per cent through 2031.

The sector’s growth comes as Oman moves to position cybersecurity not only as a protective function but also as an economic activity linked to investment, innovation, job creation and service exports.

“The Sultanate of Oman is rapidly emerging as a regional leader in cybersecurity, driven by the strategic mandates of Oman Vision 2040 and the National Digital Economy Programme,” said Dr Ali al Shidhani, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology, in the report.

The report said Oman has achieved a Tier 1 global ranking in cybersecurity readiness, while the Hadatha programme has helped shift the local industry from a service-focused model to one increasingly driven by local innovation and exportable expertise.

Oman’s local cybersecurity industry has expanded sharply since the launch of Hadatha. The number of local cybersecurity companies rose from 16 in 2020 to 48 following the 2021-2025 programme period, while total companies providing cybersecurity services in Oman reached 56, including 34 local and 22 global firms. Accredited cybersecurity service providers increased from four in 2021 to 11 by the end of 2025.

The report also identified 17 locally developed cybersecurity products and three local companies that obtained international accreditation. These figures point to a maturing ecosystem that is beginning to move beyond consultancy and managed services into product development, certification and specialised capabilities.

“Oman has pioneered the region’s first national programme dedicated to cybersecurity industry development, strategically shifting the paradigm from purely defensive measures to cybersecurity as a core economic enabler,” said Eng Badar al Salehi, Director-General of Oman National CERT.

Human capital remains a central component of the sector’s expansion. The report said 18 academic institutions in Oman offer cybersecurity majors, with 445 cybersecurity students currently in academic institutions and 1,870 job seekers in the field. Hadatha has served around 13,000 beneficiaries over five years through training, events, workshops and competitions.

Between 2021 and 2025, Hadatha delivered 36 approved initiatives, 120 events, workshops and competitions, six new startups, 36 frameworks and studies, 32 memorandums of cooperation, two international awards and three cybersecurity industry centres.

“The vision of the Hadatha programme is to establish a specialised cybersecurity industry that enhances and diversifies economic growth, grounded in innovation, creativity and excellence,” the report said.

The next phase, covering 2026 to 2030, aims to support the development of 15 local cybersecurity products, establish eight local cybersecurity companies and create 28 per cent more cybersecurity job and income opportunities. It will be implemented through eight tracks and 22 initiatives covering capability building, startup launch, product development, investment stimulation, digital trust, partnerships and performance excellence.

The report said demand is rising for managed detection and response, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing services, particularly among large enterprises and ICT companies. It also encouraged private sector partnerships with locally accredited cybersecurity firms to strengthen digital sovereignty and reduce operational costs.

Globally, the cybersecurity market is projected to grow from $301.91 billion in 2025 to $878.48 billion by 2034, creating opportunities for Oman to capture a larger share of regional demand through domestic capability, investment incentives and export-ready services.

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