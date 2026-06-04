As businesses across Oman accelerate their digital adoption, ensuring seamless and secure connectivity has become essential to maintaining continuity and performance.

In response, Omantel is evolving how enterprise connectivity is delivered, bringing together continuity and cybersecurity into a unified, fully managed service through Fiber Pro. The focus is on keeping businesses connected and removing the complexity around resilience.

Saleh Al Maimani, General Manager of Products & Solutions at Omantel, said: “As businesses in Oman place greater reliance on digital systems, the need for connectivity that is both resilient and secure is becoming more critical. With Fiber Pro, we are bringing continuity and security together into a single, fully managed service, giving businesses in Oman access to infrastructure-grade capabilities that are simple to adopt and seamless to operate. This is connectivity designed to give our customers confidence as they grow and evolve.”

Traditionally, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and robust security required multiple systems, vendors, and specialised resources. Through Fiber Pro, these capabilities are brought together within a single framework, where connectivity is supported by built-in 4G/5G backup and security is delivered as a fully managed service, built on a unified threat management (UTM) framework.

This model is particularly relevant as businesses place greater reliance on cloud-based platforms, digital payments, and real-time systems that demand consistent performance, a shift further accelerated by Oman’s ongoing digital transformation under Vision 2040.

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