In line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and within the framework of his announcement of a new government system targeting the transformation of 50 percent of government sectors, services and operations to Agentic AI models within two years, the UAE Government held a specialised workshop on developing and implementing Agentic AI across government work, with more than 300 participants from 50 federal entities.

The workshop, organised by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs in Dubai, aimed to launch the implementation tracks of the new government system project, activate government services, operations and institutional support tracks, map out services, projects and operations across federal entities in preparation for applying Agentic AI models, and monitor their implementation over a 90-day period.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Agentic AI Project Executive Committee, said the workshop reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI applications across all areas of government work, enhancing performance, improving service quality and supporting the UAE's ambition to build a more agile and future-ready government.

Al Gergawi added: "The UAE is reinforcing its global leadership in adopting best government practices by developing flexible work models that harness the capabilities of Agentic AI. Artificial intelligence represents an advanced stage in the evolution of government work, offering distinctive capabilities that support employees, accelerate task completion, boost productivity and advance data-driven decision-making, all of which directly improve government efficiency and the quality of its outcomes."

Al Gergawi said: "Through this workshop, we aim to equip government talent with the skills to leverage Agentic AI applications and deploy modern tools within their work environments, in line with the UAE's vision to lead globally in adopting best practices and building innovative government models that capitalise on the opportunities advanced technology presents."

Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the Cabinet, and Head of the Operations and Institutional Support Track of the Agentic AI Project, said the UAE Government is working through the government operations track to remove barriers and transform the way government operates.

Al Hammadi noted that work on the track began with mapping operations across federal ministries and entities, identifying priority operations for conversion to Agentic AI models, and taking stock of existing and in-development applications across federal entities, culminating in a comprehensive implementation plan for the Agentic AI project at the federal government level.

Al Hammadi added that the track sessions during the workshop identified 10 key areas, with the participation of more than 140 officials and specialists from across federal government entities. These areas covered human resources, procurement and contracts, financial and administrative affairs, legislative affairs, internal audit, digital transformation and technical support, institutional communication and media, facilities management and maintenance, as well as shared operational processes across ministries and federal entities.

Mohamed Rashid bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Knowledge Exchange and Head of the Services Track, presented the government work model for the next phase, which aims to enable government entities to identify and select priority services and operations for Agentic AI implementation, ensuring maximum possible impact on individuals and businesses alike, while enhancing the quality and efficiency of government services.

Bin Taliah affirmed that government teams possess the competencies, expertise and spirit of innovation needed to achieve meaningful progress in deploying Agentic AI, noting that the UAE has consistently demonstrated its ability to turn ambition into tangible achievement, and that challenges have always served as a further motivation to sustain leadership and develop government models that inspire the world.

Workshop participants discussed criteria for selecting priority operations for transformation, including the volume and frequency of operations, annual transaction numbers, number of beneficiaries and the nature of those beneficiaries. Readiness for transformation was also assessed based on the clarity and documentation of procedures, availability of up-to-date data, level of automation and outputs, as well as the expected impact on service quality, cost efficiency and customer satisfaction levels.

The workshop framework requires each government entity to select a specific service or operation for Agentic AI implementation, to be launched within 90 days across three main phases: an exploration phase to select the appropriate service or operation, a design phase to develop the target journey, and an implementation planning phase focused on defining application requirements and initial execution plans.

Over the three-month period, implementation will be monitored on a regular basis with government work teams, ensuring the necessary support is provided, targets are met, and the services and operations selected by each entity are launched within the set timeframe.