Bahrain Bourse (BHB) has announced a strategic agreement with Nasdaq to upgrade Bahrain Clear’s post-trade platform to Nasdaq Eqlipse CSD.

The major infrastructure overhaul is scheduled for full deployment by the fourth quarter of 2028. The upgrade is designed to improve operational efficiency and scalability, allowing the exchange to handle immediate business needs while preparing for future market growth.

The initiative directly aligns with the kingdom’s recently unveiled Capital Market Development Plan (2026-2028), which focuses on upgrading infrastructure and processes to increase investor and issuer engagement.

The new platform will introduce several advanced functionalities aimed at internationalising Bahrain’s capital markets. It will provide enhanced connectivity to global markets through established links with International Central Securities Depositories (ICSDs), alongside standardised frameworks that align with global best practices to reduce friction for cross-border investments.

Furthermore, the technology will unlock access to expanded services, including international custody, securities financing, and securities lending and borrowing.

Commenting on the upgrade, Bahrain Bourse chief executive officer Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said the move represents a critical step forward for the kingdom’s post-trade ecosystem.

“This strategic upgrade reflects our continued commitment to adopting globally recognised technologies and best practices that support market efficiency, transparency, and long-term sustainability,” Shaikh Khalifa added.

“Investing in advanced and scalable infrastructure remains essential to supporting future growth, enhancing market accessibility, and reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a competitive regional financial hub.”

Nasdaq head of capital markets technology Magnus Haglind added that the partnership will significantly reduce friction and improve settlement efficiency for international investors.

“By adopting globally recognised standards and best practices, Bahrain Bourse is laying a strong foundation for sustained market development, positioning the kingdom as an increasingly attractive destination for regional and international capital flows,” Mr Haglind said.

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